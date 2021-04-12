Two Armstrong Creek men face charges after fleeing from police

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Armstrong Creek men are facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement on Sunday night.

A Fayette County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the Armstrong Creek area. After the deputy located the car and attempted to approach it, the two suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was located by the deputy and an assisting officer from Smithers Police Department. The suspect attempted to grab the officers gun.

Citizens were able to detain the second suspect until law enforcement arrived to take custody.

Andrew Proctor is being charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, and Obstruction.

Codie Pauley is being charged with Obstruction, Fleeing on Foot, Battery on an Officer, and Attempt to Disarm an Officer.

Both men are now awaiting court proceedings.