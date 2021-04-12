West Virginia governor makes plea for more shots in arms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday urged more people in his state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. He said more than 75% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, but he has a goal of at least 85% coverage. All residents 16 and older are eligible for shots. State data show about 37% of West Virginia’s 1.78 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose. The county home to West Virginia University announced Monday that it has nearly 200 identified cases of coronavirus variants. The U.K. variant is believed to be more infectious and deadly.