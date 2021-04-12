WVDOH announces construction on Anawalt Bridge in McDowell County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Anawalt Bridge No. 2 in McDowell County will be closed for construction on Saturday, April 17.

The bridge is located on County Route 8, 0.46 miles south of County Route 84 at Milepost 0.46.

An alternate route will be provided, and a pilot truck will be used to guide drivers past the construction. Delays are anticipated to be less than 15 minutes.

Construction is expected to be completed before the end of Saturday.