5 miners die, 4 missing in coal mine collapse in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a makeshift coal mine has collapsed and buried five miners in northern Afghanistan. A spokesman for the provincial police chief in northern Baghlan province said Tuesday that four other miners are still missing and a rescue team is at the site in Nahrin district. Coal mines collapses are happening more often in Afghanistan. There are no professional ways of mining and extraction in the country. Local workers are risking their lives by adhering to traditional techniques in remote areas.