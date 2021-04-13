A “life saving” program to continue in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - If you are in need of a smoke alarm and you live in Princeton, West Virginia. There is some good news for you!

The Princeton City Fire Department and the Red Cross have teamed up to continue the 'Sound the Alarm' program.

With this program, the fire department, along with the red cross will be going around the city to install free smoke detectors in Princeton homes.

Both agencies involved say these smoke alarms are vital during house fires.

"Working smoke alarms save lives. There is seven people everyday that lose their life in some type of structure because they were not alerted to the fire." Lt. Charlie Croy, Princeton City Fire Dept.

"It is just getting the education out there and getting those smoke alarms in homes. You know, one fatality is way to many and it seems like those have been on the rise lately. So if it can make a big difference and we can save one extra life with the smoke alarm, we have done our service." Angela Akers, Disaster Program Manager of the Red Cross

It is important to note that these alarms do not include the detection of carbon monoxide. If you live in Princeton and are in need of a smoke detector you can call the Princeton City Fire Department at (304)-487-5017.

You can also call the red cross at 1-800-REDCROSS.

Click here for more information regarding the 'Sound the Alarm' program. The program will be continuing in Bluefield, WV soon.