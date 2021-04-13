Artist gives nature a `cosmic’ twist in big NY garden show

The large, brightly colored art installations of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama are part of an expansive new show called “Kusama: Cosmic Nature” at The New York Botanical Garden. Kusama is best known for polka dots and pumpkins. Her work also reflects a lifelong engagement with nature. The botanical garden show includes floral displays and gardens, galleries and a photo exhibit. Many of the works are large and outdoors so viewers can be socially distanced. Attendance is limited by coronavirus rules but ticket sales have been brisk in a city that’s hungry for more outdoor cultural events.