Austria’s health minister resigns, saying he’s overworked

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s health minister has announced his resignation. Rudolf Anschober said Tuesday that he couldn’t continue in the grueling job of helping lead the country’s coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems. The 60-year-old had been health minister since January last year. The minister has been one of the main faces of Austria’s coronavirus response, which has gathered mixed reviews. Anschober, who suffered a burnout nine years ago, said he had suffered two episodes of sudden fatigue in the past month, as well as high blood pressure and tinnitus. He said he had “clearly overworked” and hadn’t felt “completely fit” for several weeks.