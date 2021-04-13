Beckley, Greenbrier East pick up wins, will clash for section title

(WVVA) - The Lady Flying Eagles and Lady Spartans earn home victories in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament on Tuesday, setting up another meeting between the two for a section championship.

Just as they did Friday against the Lady Red Devils, Woodrow Wilson jumped out to an early lead and never relented, winning 75-23.

The Lady Tigers of Princeton gave Greenbrier East all it could handle in Lewisburg. The visitors held a grueling 21-15 lead at halftime. But, the Lady Spartans rallied for a 51-43 victory.

Greenbrier East will travel to Woodrow Wilson for the section championships on Thursday at 7 p.m.

In Class A Region 3 Section 2, Webster County dominated Meadow Bridge, 100-26, while Richwood edged Greenbrier West at home, 51-40.

The Lady Lumberjacks will travel to Webster County for the shot at a section crown on Thursday night at 7 p.m.