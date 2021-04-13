Biden raises concerns with Putin about Ukraine confrontation

President Joe Biden is calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “de-escalate tensions” following a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border. The White House says Biden told Putin the U.S. would “act firmly in defense of its national interests” regarding Russian cyber intrusions and election interference. Biden also proposed a summit meeting in a third country “in the coming months” to discuss the full range of U.S.-Russia issues. The call comes amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-baсked separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.