Black prep player told to sit near banana peels: ‘I’m fine’

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — A Black football player at an Illinois high school captured on video sitting in a locker littered with banana peels after a teammate threatened to break his knees if he didn’t comply says he’s “fine” and wants people to “stop talking about the incident.” KWQC-TV reports the Moline High School student also said in a statement released through the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office that the football team members involved have apologized. A video shared widely on social media shows another football player threatening the Black player to sit in the locker “or I’ll break both your knees.” When the player sits down, others can be heard shouting, “Yeah!”