Boys section seeding, tournament matchups set
(WVVA) - The section tournament pairings are set for all four classes of boys basketball in the Mountain State.
Below are dates and times for area schools:
Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
(4) Oak Hill at (1) Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
(3) Woodrow Wilson at (2) Princeton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3 Section 1
** All games at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
Monday, April 19
(4) PikeView vs. (1) Shady Spring, 5 p.m.
(3) Independence vs. (2) Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region 3 Section 1
Tuesday, April 20
(3) Summers Co. at (2) Bluefield, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Summers Co./Bluefield at (1) Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region 3 Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
(3) Liberty (R) at (2) Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Liberty (R)/Mingo Central at (1) Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Region 3 Section 1
Tuesday, April 20
(5) Montcalm at (4) River View, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Montcalm/River View at (1) James Monroe, 7 p.m.
(3) Mount View at (2) Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Championship Game, 7 p.m. @ Bluefield State College
Class A Region 3 Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
(4) Meadow Bridge at (1) Webster Co., 7 p.m.
(3) Richwood at (2) Greenbrier West, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.