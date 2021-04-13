Boys section seeding, tournament matchups set

(WVVA) - The section tournament pairings are set for all four classes of boys basketball in the Mountain State.

Below are dates and times for area schools:

Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

(4) Oak Hill at (1) Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.

(3) Woodrow Wilson at (2) Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAA Region 3 Section 1

** All games at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

Monday, April 19

(4) PikeView vs. (1) Shady Spring, 5 p.m.

(3) Independence vs. (2) Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Championship Game, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region 3 Section 1

Tuesday, April 20

(3) Summers Co. at (2) Bluefield, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Summers Co./Bluefield at (1) Wyoming East, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region 3 Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

(3) Liberty (R) at (2) Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Liberty (R)/Mingo Central at (1) Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Class A Region 3 Section 1

Tuesday, April 20

(5) Montcalm at (4) River View, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Montcalm/River View at (1) James Monroe, 7 p.m.

(3) Mount View at (2) Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Championship Game, 7 p.m. @ Bluefield State College

Class A Region 3 Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

(4) Meadow Bridge at (1) Webster Co., 7 p.m.

(3) Richwood at (2) Greenbrier West, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.