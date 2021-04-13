Clouds increase overnight, showers & thunderstorms to move in Wednesday

Low pressure moving across the Great Lakes region will bring a cold front through our area into midweek. Ahead of this boundary, cloud cover will slowly build in overnight and we will remain breezy at times. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will bring mainly cloudy skies, and scattered showers starting by 9-10AM in the morning. On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will then be likely during the afternoon and early evening especially as the cold front moves in. While severe weather does not look likely across our area (a better chance of that will be to our east), occasionally gusty winds and locally heavy rain will be possible at times. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers look to gradually wind down Wednesday night, and skies could at least partially clear back out again as we head into Thursday. We'll be a bit chilly and windy into late week behind this front! Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, while lows will dip into the 30s late week!

We look cool and mainly dry toward the first part of the weekend....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!