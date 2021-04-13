Ex-student sues U of Evansville, ex-coach, alleging rape

EVANSVILLE. Ind. (AP) — A former student is suing the University of Evansville and its former basketball coach, alleging he raped her. The former student accuses Walter McCarty of rape and the school of not protecting students from him, allegations that both deny. The complaint filed Monday in federal court claims the university was aware of harassment and assault claims against McCarty more than a year before his January 2020 dismissal. The 34-page complaint alleges McCarty sent the woman inappropriate texts and messages on social media that culminated in him pressuring her to visit his home after midnight on Dec. 9, 2019, when the attack occurred. McCarty says he never assaulted anyone. The school says it responded appropriately to all reports of misconduct.