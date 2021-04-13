Ex-US officials arriving in Taiwan amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials are arriving in Taiwan at a time of tense relations with China. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry announced that former Sen. Chris Dodd and ex-Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg would visit the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The ministry did not release any details of their visit or its purpose. Dodd was a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011. Steinberg was deputy secretary of state in the Democratic Obama administration. Armitage served under Republican President George W. Bush.