EXPLAINER: Will ex-officer on trial for Floyd death testify?

CHICAGO (AP) — A decision looms for a former police officer about whether to speak to jurors directly at his trial for murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Testifying may be Derek Chauvin’s only hope of rebutting video at the heart of prosecutors’ case that shows Chauvin pinning Floyd for about 9 1/2 minutes. But doing so would also open Chauvin to potentially devastating cross-examination by prosecutors. Legal experts say prosecutors would likely play the widely seen bystander video with Chauvin on the stand, repeatedly asking him how Floyd posed a threat.