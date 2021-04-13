Facebook users can appeal harmful content to oversight board

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will start letting users file appeals over posts, photos, and videos that they think the company shouldn’t have allowed to stay on its platforms. The board said Tuesday that it will accept content complaints from users who have already exhausted Facebook’s appeals process. Until now, users could only appeal to the Oversight Board when their own content was taken down by Facebook. Facebook set up the oversight panel last year amid furious criticism about its inability to respond to a tide of misinformation, hate speech and other harmful content. The board is empowered to make binding rulings on whether posts or ads violate the company’s rules.