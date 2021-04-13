Family sees video of teen’s fatal shooting by Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago teenager fatally shot by a police officer last month has viewed video of the shooting. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday said it would not immediately release the video at the request of the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Officials have been tight-lipped by what the video shows. However, according to accounts of the shooting by authorities, Toledo was shot once in the chest by a police officer the night of March 29 shooting. The officer was responding to a call of shots fired in the area when he ran after the teen. Police say 21-one-year-old Ruben Roman fired the shots. Roman is charged with child endangerment and several gun charges.