Final thoughts from Rep. John Lewis to be published in July

NEW YORK (AP) — Some last thoughts from Rep. John Lewis will be published as a book this summer. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that Lewis’ “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation” will come out July 13. That’s almost a year after he died at age 80. The publisher says the book includes comments from the civil rights activist and longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia on “courage, faith, activism, humility, forgiveness, marriage, death, the pandemic and much more.” Fellow civil rights activist Andrew Young will contribute a foreword. The audio edition will be narrated by actor Don Cheadle.