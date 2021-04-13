Forest fires continue across the two Virginias, as spring fire season is “not truly over”

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - We are continuing to follow up on the numerous forest fires that occurred in Tazewell County last week.

One of those fires included this blaze in the Cove Creek area of Tazewell County on Thursday afternoon. The fire was caused by a misuse of power equipment according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The fire lasted for nearly eight hours and had a response of over 45 firefighters on scene. WVVA spoke with the Virginia Department of Forestry, who told us that fire season is still not over.

"We still really haven't had a season ending rain event yet. Where everything is just completely saturated with water. So what we are looking at is much of the same as last week. Where those fuel factors start add up (like) higher temperatures, lower humidity (and) gusty winds. We can probably expect to see at least a couple more fires, maybe even smaller fires before the season is truly over with." Jon Perry, Forest Technician with the Virginia Department of Forestry

Perry added that the Department of Forestry would like to thank all of the surrounding agencies that have helped them on brush fires during the past several weeks.

For a look at spring fire season laws and details on how you can stay safe when open burning in both Virginia and West Virginia, click on your state below.

Virginia

West Virginia