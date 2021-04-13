Skip to Content

Former Woodrow Wilson student-athlete dies in car crash

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA) - A former student-athlete of Woodrow Wilson High School has died after a Monday night car crash.

According to officers with the Beckley Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:53 pm Monday on the 1500 Block of Harper Road.

19-year-old Aiden Shehan was driving the lone vehicle involved.

"Our hearts are devastated as we learn of the loss of one of our own," a post on the Beckley Football Facebook page reads. "A Flying Eagle taken way too soon."

Posted by Beckley Football on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

