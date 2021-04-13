Gov. Justice pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that West Virginia will pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.

"The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority," Gov. Justice said. "This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario."

This news comes just after the CDC and FDA released a recommendation to stop distributing the vaccine due to reported blood clots.

Clinics scheduled to give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will give out other available vaccines as supplies allow.

The West Virginia DHHR has not received any reports of blood clots from West Virginians who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.