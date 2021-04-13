Graham wins Region 2D golf tournament, Richlands’ Street headed to state

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - One week after claiming the Southwest District golf title, Graham cruised to a Region 2D championship at Fincastle on Tuesday.

The region's Coach of the Year, Todd Baker, helped guide his group to a low score of 339. The Richlands Blue Tornado finished a runners-up with a score of 373.

The Blues' Caleigh Street, however, turned in the low individual score of 74. Street earned Region 2D Player of the Year honors and has qualified for Monday's state tournament.

Central Wise's Jack England and Virginia High's Caleb Leonard also qualified for the state tournament as individuals.

Region 2D Team Standings:

Graham - 339 Richlands - 373 Gate City - 379 Central Wise - 425

Region 2D Individual Medalists:

Caleigh Street (Richlands) - 74 Brayden Surface (Graham) - 80 Jack England (Central) - 80 Caleb Leonard (Virginia High) - 80 Tyler Sayers (Marion) - 82 Hunter Starkey (Marion) - 82

The Class 2 state tournament will be held at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford on Monday, April 19.