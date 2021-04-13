Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce announces first restaurant week

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first restaurant week next Monday - Saturday.

Fourteen different restaurants across the Greenbrier Valley are participating in the event.

Ashley Vickers, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said local restaurants took a hit during the pandemic, and this event is a way to encourage people to support these local businesses.

"We knew that they worked hard and they suffered and I have said before that they fed volunteers and healthcare workers so this is just a way for us to highlight them and you know, put them in the spotlight," said Vickers.

Vickers added each participating restaurant has a pre-set menu and rate.

Additional details about restaurant week, including reservation information and which restaurants are particpating on the Greenbrier County Chamber of Commerce's website.