Skip to Content

Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce announces first restaurant week

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:03 pm Top Stories

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first restaurant week next Monday - Saturday.

Fourteen different restaurants across the Greenbrier Valley are participating in the event.

Ashley Vickers, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said local restaurants took a hit during the pandemic, and this event is a way to encourage people to support these local businesses.

"We knew that they worked hard and they suffered and I have said before that they fed volunteers and healthcare workers so this is just a way for us to highlight them and you know, put them in the spotlight," said Vickers.

Vickers added each participating restaurant has a pre-set menu and rate.

Additional details about restaurant week, including reservation information and which restaurants are particpating on the Greenbrier County Chamber of Commerce's website.

Author Profile Photo

Maria Sellers

More Stories

Skip to content