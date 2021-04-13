I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

If you got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, don’t panic. U.S. health officials recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J’s shot to look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses. Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that the reports of blood clots have been exceedingly rare. Symptoms to watch for include severe headache, backache, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, tiny red spots on the skin or bruising, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot. They say not to worry about the common side effects after a COVID-19 vaccine, including arm pain and flu-like symptoms.