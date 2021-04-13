India to approve coronavirus shots green-lit by WHO, others

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it is approving the use of all coronavirus vaccines that have been given an emergency nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan. India’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that the decision was aimed at hastening the use of shots made in other countries and expanding the “basket of vaccines” available for domestic use. The country of almost 1.4 billion people is seeing a crippling surge of infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals. The only way out of the crisis, experts say, is to vaccinate more people. But this has global implications since India is a major vaccine producer and India’s domestic needs have delayed the delivery of shots elsewhere.