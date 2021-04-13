Japan, Germany hold 1st security talk to deter China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Germany have agreed in security talks to expand their military cooperation as the two nations shared concern about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. The so-called “two-plus-two” talks were held online Tuesday between the Japanese and German foreign ministers and defense ministers. Germany has been increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and will be dispatching a frigate to the region. Japan welcomed the plan and suggested the possibility of joint naval exercises and German participation in a patrolling mission to watch for illegal ship-to-ship trade involving North Korea.