Leaders of GM, Ford among opponents of voting restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their opposition to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states. The businesses issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they are united for principles such as equitable access to the ballot and the avoidance of moves that reduce voting — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities. The Republican-led state Senate will soon begin hearings on bills to require a photo ID to vote and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes. Corporate leaders also have criticized a new election law in Georgia and bills in Texas.