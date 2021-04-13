Local impact of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine distribution pause

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Locally, the pause of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine distribution is not expected to have a huge impact on overall dose numbers to the area.

The Mercer County Health Department said it has never received a shipment of the single-dose vaccine and was not expected to in the near future.

"There's been very few Johnson and Johnson vaccines given in the county that I've been able to track down," Roger Topping, the Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said. "Some of them have come through the pharmacies."

Topping said Bluestone Health, however, was supposed to receive a small shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. That order has since been put on hold.

Over in the Commonwealth, Southwest Virginia has been utilizing the single-dose vaccine in its distribution plan and could see a small decrease in COVID-19 vaccine doses, depending on how long the pause lasts.

"We had a few J & J events planned in the coming week, but we have switched over to either Pfizer or Moderna, so we're able to accommodate and give all our vaccines at the time we had planned to," Dr. Karen Shelton, the Cumberland Plateau Health District Acting Director, said.

Shelton said anyone who has already received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should not be concerned, saying the risk of adverse side effects is extremely low. She continued to stress that the most important way to reach the end of the pandemic is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated.