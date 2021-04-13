Mavs’ win streak snapped by Greater Beckley Christian

PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class A No. 2 James Monroe Mavericks were 15-0 entering Tuesday night's tilt with the Crusaders, but now find themselves 15-1.

Greater Beckley Christian (6-6) raced out to a 35-19 halftime lead and held on just long enough to pull off a 58-55 upset.

The Crusaders' Kaden Smallwood poured in a game-best 20 points, while James Monroe senior Shad Sauvage finished with 19.

The two teams could meet again in next Saturday's Class A Region 3 Section 1 title game.

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Princeton 65, Oak Hill 58

Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49

Mount View 61, Montcalm 43

Sherman 62, Meadow Bridge 56