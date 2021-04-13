Mavs’ win streak snapped by Greater Beckley Christian
PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class A No. 2 James Monroe Mavericks were 15-0 entering Tuesday night's tilt with the Crusaders, but now find themselves 15-1.
Greater Beckley Christian (6-6) raced out to a 35-19 halftime lead and held on just long enough to pull off a 58-55 upset.
The Crusaders' Kaden Smallwood poured in a game-best 20 points, while James Monroe senior Shad Sauvage finished with 19.
The two teams could meet again in next Saturday's Class A Region 3 Section 1 title game.
OTHER BOYS SCORES:
Princeton 65, Oak Hill 58
Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49
Mount View 61, Montcalm 43
Sherman 62, Meadow Bridge 56