Mercer Co. 911 celebrates National Telecommunicators Week

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Dispatchers at the Mercer County E-911 Center are being recognized this week during National Telecommunicators Week.

These individuals are the voices that are never seen but always heard, answering 911 calls and dispatching fire, EMS and police to emergencies. The dispatchers are trained to walk through any and all situations. They're the individuals on the phone with you until emergency crews arrive.

The Mercer County 911 Center said it has already seen a huge amount of support this week, and it's only Tuesday.

"We deeply appreciate it because that lets us know that we are doing our job correctly, and people do appreciate what we do, and we're not going unseen, because it does feel like that sometimes" Brian Hopper, Mercer 911 Training Coordinator, said. "But we know people do appreciate us, and this week we do get appreciated. Like I said, local businesses, small businesses helped us out tremendously."

National Telecommunicator Week lasts through Saturday, April 17th.