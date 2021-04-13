Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” In a statement Tuesday, Jagger said it was a song he wrote about coming out of lockdown, and he hopes it adds “some much needed optimism.” The duo recorded the song in different studio locations. The lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I’ve got nothing left to wear.” But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.