Monday’s Scores

12:00 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 93, Grafton 88

George Washington 56, Parkersburg South 44

Hampshire 60, Frankfort 41

Keyser 45, Petersburg 39

Linsly 67, John Marshall 48

Martinsburg 87, Jefferson 81

Nicholas County 80, Sissonville 53

Pendleton County 62, Harman 41

Point Pleasant 83, Wayne 70

Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50

Ritchie County 68, Calhoun County 33

River View 67, Meadow Bridge 51

Shady Spring 73, Independence 55

St. Marys 64, Webster County 52

Williamstown 55, Clay County 44

Wyoming East 42, Mingo Central 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tug Valley vs. Man, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AA=

Region 3=

Section 1=

Summers County 42, Bluefield 27

AAA=

Region 2=

Section 2=

Elkins 52, Liberty Harrison 36

Region 3=

Section 2=

PikeView 74, Independence 21

Shady Spring 38, Westside 23

Region 4=

Section 2=

Lincoln County 61, Scott 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

