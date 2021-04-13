Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 93, Grafton 88
George Washington 56, Parkersburg South 44
Hampshire 60, Frankfort 41
Keyser 45, Petersburg 39
Linsly 67, John Marshall 48
Martinsburg 87, Jefferson 81
Nicholas County 80, Sissonville 53
Pendleton County 62, Harman 41
Point Pleasant 83, Wayne 70
Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50
Ritchie County 68, Calhoun County 33
River View 67, Meadow Bridge 51
Shady Spring 73, Independence 55
St. Marys 64, Webster County 52
Williamstown 55, Clay County 44
Wyoming East 42, Mingo Central 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tug Valley vs. Man, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AA=
Region 3=
Section 1=
Summers County 42, Bluefield 27
AAA=
Region 2=
Section 2=
Elkins 52, Liberty Harrison 36
Region 3=
Section 2=
PikeView 74, Independence 21
Shady Spring 38, Westside 23
Region 4=
Section 2=
Lincoln County 61, Scott 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/