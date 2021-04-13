More than 221,000 W.Va. students receive food cards to make up for lost meals during Pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education are answering a high call volume in order to best serve the 221,000 students who have received the latest round of Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits.



According to a spokesperson for the department, this has led to longer wait times on the hotline to answer questions.



The amount is determined by the number of days each student participated in remote learning. The benefit is valued at $6.82 for each eligible day during the 2020-2021 school year, according to http://wvde.us



To qualify, students must be enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program --providing free or reduced meals due to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

Multiple points of contact beyond calling the hotline are available such as leaving a voicemail on the hotline number and sending an email to wvpebt@k12.wv.us. This will allow representatives to get in touch with families who have questions. Due to federal student privacy laws, heightened guidelines are in place to protect student information and ensure processes serve the needs of families. The process of verifying student identification is only required once for West Virginia families to access this $200 million dollar resource.

Every effort is being taken to answer calls as quickly as possible. Extended hours of operation are Monday- Friday 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Families are encouraged if they do make phone calls to the hotline, to do so during off-peak hours (after 6:00 pm). Additional staff has been trained to assist with the calls to answer questions quickly as possible.

