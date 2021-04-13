Open burn permits available from Bluefield Fire Department

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department is now issuing open burn permits.

Those permits are available at the department's central station on Bluefield Avenue. There is not a fee to obtain a permit, but that permit is required for any open burning.

The permits are only good for the day of burning. If you plan to burn more than one day, a separate permit for each day is required.

For more information, contact the Bluefield Fire Department at (304) 327-2401, ext. 8651.