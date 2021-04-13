Prom dress giveaway for Tazewell County Public School students

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Communities in Schools of Southwest Virginia is partnering with Tazewell County Public Schools to provide prom dresses for students in need.

The free giveaway will take place at Flowers on Main, located at 109 Main Street in Tazewell. The giveaway will take place on April 21st from 10 AM-1 PM, April 22nd from 1 PM-4 PM and April 23rd from 4 PM-7 PM.

To participate students are asked to make an appointment in advance. To do that, students are directed to call their CIS school site coordinator:

Tazewell High School: Ms. Cornwell at (276) 200-4039

Richlands High School: Ms. Absher at (276) 200-4105

Graham High School: Ms. Palmer at (276) 240-0027

Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.