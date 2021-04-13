Putin foe Navalny says he sues prison for withholding Quran

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is suing the prison where he is serving time outside Moscow for access to the Quran. The politician who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic said he hasn’t been given access to any of the books he ordered over the past month, including the Muslim holy book, because they all need to be “inspected for extremism.” Navalny said Tuesday he realized his “development as a Christian requires studying the Quran.” He was imprisoned after returning to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. The Kremlin has denied the accusation.