Summer symphony orchestra concert set to return in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A popular summer symphony orchestra performance in West Virginia will return this year at a new location after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Sunday is set for June 6 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. The symphony says that details, including a schedule of the event and ticketing information, will be released at a later date. Symphony Sunday performances in previous years were held on the lawn of the University of Charleston along the Kanawha River.