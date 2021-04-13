Tirico to host NBC coverage of Tokyo Games from outdoor set

Mike Tirico won’t be anchoring NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics from the usual confines of a studio inside the International Broadcast Center. Instead, he will have a more picturesque location. NBC announced that Tirico will host from an outdoor location in downtown Tokyo. The set will be on a fifth-floor deck with a panoramic view of the city skyline and highlighted by the Rainbow Bridge. It marks the first time in NBC’s 16 Olympics broadcasts that the primetime show will be broadcast from outdoors.