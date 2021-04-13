Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke 71, Weir 58
Buffalo 74, Wayne 42
Greater Beckley Christian 58, James Monroe 55
Moorefield 66, Pocahontas County 38
Nitro 58, Hurricane 55
Princeton 65, Oak Hill 58
Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cameron vs. Clay-Battelle, ccd.
St. Albans vs. Scott, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Madonna 56, Valley Wetzel 30
Region 3=
Section 2=
Richwood 51, Greenbrier West 40
Region 4=
Section 1=
Tug Valley 71, Van 15
AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Magnolia 53, Ritchie County 38
Region 2=
Section 1=
Petersburg 81, Moorefield 35
AAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
North Marion 82, Oak Glen 59
Section 2=
Keyser 41, Berkeley Springs 28
AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Wheeling Park 65, John Marshall 28
Region 3=
Section 2=
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Oak Hill 23
___
