Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:32 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brooke 71, Weir 58

Buffalo 74, Wayne 42

Greater Beckley Christian 58, James Monroe 55

Moorefield 66, Pocahontas County 38

Nitro 58, Hurricane 55

Princeton 65, Oak Hill 58

Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cameron vs. Clay-Battelle, ccd.

St. Albans vs. Scott, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Madonna 56, Valley Wetzel 30

Region 3=

Section 2=

Richwood 51, Greenbrier West 40

Region 4=

Section 1=

Tug Valley 71, Van 15

AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Magnolia 53, Ritchie County 38

Region 2=

Section 1=

Petersburg 81, Moorefield 35

AAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

North Marion 82, Oak Glen 59

Section 2=

Keyser 41, Berkeley Springs 28

AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Wheeling Park 65, John Marshall 28

Region 3=

Section 2=

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Oak Hill 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

