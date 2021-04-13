Turkey imposes partial Ramadan lockdown amid record cases

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s leader has announced a partial lockdown during the first two weeks of Muslim month of Ramadan to curb COVID-19 infections as the number of daily infections hit a record. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday the government was re-imposing bans on intercity travel, barring people above 65 and under 18 from using public transport, re-adjusting public sector working hours, closing sports and leisure centers and expanding nighttime curfews. Schools will return to distance education, while weddings and other crowded gatherings would also be barred until after the Muslim Eid holiday. The Turkish leader stressed that crowded Iftar, or Ramadan fast-breaking dinners, would also not be allowed.