Turner colder and unsettled mid-week

This morning we are starting off dry with temperatures in the 40s. A stray shower or two is possible to build in this afternoon and evening. Most of the area should remain dry with thickening clouds. High temperatures will warm into the 60s for most with a few lower 70s sprinkled in.

Winds are weaker than yesterday but we will remain breezy at times. Gusts will hit around 20-25 MPH.

A cold front moves through on Wednesday bringing a better chance for widespread rain and even an isolated storm or two.

The severe threat is low over our area and mainly looks to stay to the south outside of our viewing area.

Temperatures will cool down tomorrow with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows fall into the upper 30s and 40s. Thursday looks to be the coolest day on the 10-day forecast with highs in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures for most will fall into the 30s. 50 degree highs stay with us into next week.

Chances for rain are still possible Thursday and into next week. Highest elevations north of I-64 (mainly looking at Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties) may see snowflakes mixed in with some light rain on Thursday and Friday. That is if any moisture is left over and if that heads to the south hitting us.

