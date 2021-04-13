UK economy grows 0.4% amid confidence from vaccine rollout

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. economy grew 0.4% in February, rebounding from a sharp drop the previous month, as the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines boosted confidence in a recovery from the pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the expansion was led by a 1.3% increase in manufacturing output and a 1.6% boost in construction as most nonessential shops remained closed due to a nationwide lockdown. England marked the end of its third national lockdown on Monday with the reopening of gyms, hairdressers and nonessential shops. Pubs and restaurants also opened their doors, but only for outdoor service.