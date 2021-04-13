UK hits vaccine target; Johnson warns of more virus deaths

LONDON (AP) — Britain has begun offering coronavirus vaccinations to anyone over 45 after hitting its target of giving at least one dose to everyone over 50 by the middle of April. The government said all residents over 50, health care workers and people with serious medical conditions had been offered a jab, and about 95% of them received one. As a result, the government launched the second phase of its inoculation campaign on Tuesday by expanding eligibility to people ages 45 to 49. Despite the good news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the U.K. would inevitably see “more hospitalization and deaths” as it emerges from lockdown.