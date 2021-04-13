US-born aide to Ortega dies in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s government is reporting the death of Paul Oquist, a U.S.-born academic who became a close adviser to President Daniel Ortega and drew U.S. financial sanctions. The cause of death wasn’t given on Tuesday. Oquist was born in 1943 and earned a doctorate from the University of California Berkeley. He served in several administrative positions under Ortega’s Sandinista governments during the 1980s and again after Ortega returned to power in 2007. During the 1990s, he had worked in a series of U.N. posts. Oquist was most recently in charge of the stalled, Chinese-financed project to build a canal across Nicaragua.