WVDOH awards contract for Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded the contract to build Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield.

The contract was awarded on Monday, after Gov. Justice announced last October that $10.5 million would go to rebuilding the bridge.

"This bridge is essential for the citizens of Bluefield to get to commerce and health care," said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. "We are pleased to be working with our Governor, the City of Bluefield and the railroad to create a safe solution for the people who rely on this bridge."

An agreement was made between Norfolk Southern and the City of Bluefield, who jointly owned the bridge. Norfolk Southern gave ownership to the City of Bluefield and will be contributing $500,000 towards the construction.

The West Virginia Division of Highways will manage the project with $8 million in federal funding and $2 million from the state.

Brayman Construction Corporation was the low bidder on the project, with a bid of $8,097,117.21.

The new bridge is anticipated to be 330 feet long. The completion date is slated for April of 2022.