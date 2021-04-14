2 ethnic Polish journalists living in Belarus arrested

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two ethnic Polish journalists have been detained in Belarus after security agents raided their apartment. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Andrzej Pisalnik and his wife, Iness Todryk-Pisalnik, were arrested on Wednesday. The couple edits the website of the Union of Poles in Belarus and collaborate with Polish media. There have been rising tensions between Belarus’ sizeable Polish community and the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The prosecutor-general’s office said Andrzej Pisalnik had been warned about comments he made on Polish radio. The Union of Poles is financed by Poland, which has called for sanctions against Belarus in connection with widescale detentions of protesters calling for Lukashenko’s resignation.