PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- The month of April is National County Government month and it's a chance to celebrate local government systems.

Officials with the Mercer County Commission say that county governments in West Virginia play a vital role in local affairs, particularly in mercer county.

Although the commission does not cover roadwork or legal activities with jails, the budget is under their control.

This contributes to how the community prospers, says Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett. "But we do manage the budget and one of the things we do want to do, is that we want to make sure that we are allocating all of the resources necessary to do the job," said Puckett. "To really balance the budget within the county and give the constituents back the best experience that they can have by being here and the best they can be in southern West Virginia. "

One of the best things community members can do is to stay in the loop on county events. Social media, like following local Facebook pages, is just one tool that's available to learn more about upcoming events in Mercer County and other communities as well.