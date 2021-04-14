Benson wins Region 2D girls cross country race, Tazewell tandem headed to state meet

BRISTOL, Va. (WVVA) - Graham's Katie Benson continued her unbeaten streak at the Region 2D cross country meet on Wednesday, while a pair of Tazewell runners qualified for next week's state tournament.

Benson blazed through the course at Sugar Hollow with a time of 19:17.0, earning a victory and Region 2D Female Runner of the Year.

Tazewell's Lauren Keene finished in second with a time of 20:54.3 and secured a spot in the Class 2 state meet. On the boys side, the Bulldogs' Ian Rhudy finished fourth with a time of 18:10.0.

The Graham girls finished third in the team standings, while the Tazewell boys finished fourth -- just outside the parameters to qualify for the state meet.

A handful of other Tazewell County runners earned All-Region 2D honors. Richlands' Carrie Humphrey finished tenth overall, while Tazewell's Margaret Anne Ridlehuber finished 15th.

The Class 2 state meet will take place at Green Hill Park in Salem on Thursday, April 22.