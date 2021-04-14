Biden to name Asian American-Pacific Islander liaison

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has named Erika Moritsugu, a Capitol Hill veteran and vice president of a women’s rights advocacy group, as his liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The White House says Moritsugu will “be a vital voice to advance the president and the administration’s priorities.” Biden committed to creating a senior-level role focused on the AAPI community after he received criticism from Democratic Sens. Tammy of Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii for the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in his cabinet. The senators had threatened to hold up his nominees unless Biden remedied the situation.