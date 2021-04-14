Biden works to balance civil rights and criminal justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s difficult balancing act on policing was put on vivid display over the course of a few hours as he tries to navigate criminal justice and civil rights. Biden mourned with the family of a fallen police officer at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Later, he pledged at the White House to help end the epidemic of Black men being killed by police. The nation is awaiting the conclusion of the trial in Minnesota of the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Tensions have only been heightened by the shooting death this week of another Black man in Minnesota, Daunte Wright.